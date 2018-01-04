All-New Kia Stinger Nominated for the 2018 ‘North American Car of the Year’ and ‘European Car of the Year’ Awards

Kia Stinger

KIA Motors Corp., through its sole UAE distributor Al Majid Motors Co., has announced that the all-new KIA Stinger has been nominated for the 2018 ‘North American Car of the Year’ and ‘European Car of the Year’ awards. The fastback sport sedan made its highly anticipated UAE debut at the Dubai International Motor Show 2017 in November, and is one of the seven shortlisted cars for the European award and one of only three finalists for the American award.

Since its launch, the KIA Stinger has been widely praised by the automotive media for its exceptional design, which channels the powerful, elegant spirit of historic grand tourers that transported their owners in style and at speed. At every stage of development, the KIA Stinger has been designed and engineered to be the perfect ‘gran turismo’ vehicle, featuring a head-turning aesthetic; ample room for five occupants and their luggage; a stable, smooth ride; and nimble handling with engaging, rear-biased power delivery.

The vehicle was designed by KIA’s European design studio in Frankfurt, overseen by Peter Schreyer, Chief Design Officer of KIA Motors, and Gregory Guillaume, Chief Designer at KIA Motors Europe. The car’s chassis and drivetrain was honed at the Nürburgring and on roads around the world to deliver exhilarating power via either a 2.0-litre turbo gasoline engine or a commanding 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine.

Both engines are paired with the second-generation of KIA’s electronic eight-speed automatic transmission, which is fitted as standard with all engines. The Stinger is KIA’s first sedan to be available with either rear or all-wheel drive – the latter offering enhanced dynamic capability in even the most challenging conditions. Combined with a body shell that provides an ultra-stiff foundation for the car’s suspension components, the ride is smooth, quiet and unruffled from start to finish.

Ensuring the comfort of everyone on board, the Stinger is also equipped as standard with KIA’s Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), providing stability under braking and cornering conditions by controlling the car’s Electronic Stability Control (ESC) if it detects a loss of traction.

The all-new KIA Stinger has nothing to do with being the first to arrive at the destination, but is instead designed to delight those who love the journey. To discover the highest-performance production vehicle in KIA’s history, customers are urged to visit their nearest KIA showroom and schedule test drives that promise to deliver the ultimate ‘gran turismo’ experience.