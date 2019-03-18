Alshaya’s Café and Dining Destinations Top the 2019 Dubai Mall Time out Dubai Love Food Awards

Alshaya has become a byword for trading and commerce in the Arabian Gulf. Since its foundation in 1890, it has become a major player across a variety of sectors, initially in Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and more recently throughout the Middle East, Turkey, Cyprus, Russia, Poland, Egypt, Czech Republic and Slovakia.
The Alshaya Group is currently divided into four business divisions: Real Estate, Hotels, Automotive, and M. H. Alshaya Co., which is itself divided into a retail division and a trading division. Alshaya also owns, or is in joint venture with, a number of other companies.
Each of the brands within M. H. Alshaya Co. sits within one of seven business units: Fashion & Footwear; Food Services; Health & Beauty; Pharmaceuticals; Optics; Home Furnishings and Office Supplies.
Alshaya currently operates over 1,900 stores across 15 countries. Its wide geographical spread is supported by a sophisticated infrastructure, professional management and a long-term investment in state-of-the-art information systems and logistics.
Contact Information:
Alshaya Building
Pepsi Cola Street,
Al Shuwaikh Area,
PO Box 181
Kuwait City Safat 13002 Kuwait