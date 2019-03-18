Alshaya’s Café and Dining Destinations Top the 2019 Dubai Mall Time out Dubai Love Food Awards

Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake- The Cheesecake Facxtory

Alshaya’s popular dining destinations; Starbucks, The Cheesecake Factory and P.F. Chang’s - have been voted winners in the 2019 The Dubai Mall Time Out Dubai Love Food Awards.

Starbucks was voted for ‘The Best Place to Grab Coffee’, The Cheesecake Factory won the award for ‘Best Sweet Corner’ and the ‘Best Pan-Asian’ Food award went to P.F. Chang’s.

The event was Time Out’s first-ever awards that were voted for entirely by the public to celebrate the best places to grab a mid-spree bite or to enjoy a post-retail therapy feast at the world’s busiest mall.

Coffee lovers voted Starbucks as the best place to grab coffee, besides breakfast, salads, sandwiches and much more. Diners loved The Cheesecake Factory for their extensive menu of over 30 signature cheesecakes and desserts, while P.F. Chang’s, known for their world-famous ‘Dynamite Shrimps’, won favour for expressing a perfect balance between Asian tradition and modern American style in their cuisine.

“Amazing locations, lively ambiance, warm hospitality, and providing truly memorable experiences to our guests are synonymous with our food brands, wherever we operate,” said Mathew Holgate, President of Alshaya’s Food Division. “Winning the Time Out Dubai Mall Food Awards is a testament to the passion and dedication of our great teams.”

“We are delighted to receive this recognition, a great achievement for the store and team. With additional “reserve” brewing methods, this store is really special to us and to our customers and we have a fantastic team who are proud and passionate about the brand and the experiences they deliver. They are what make us the best place to grab a coffee,” said Laura Murphy - Starbucks Senior Operations Manager - UAE

Alshaya offers customers a choice of more than 25 food brands across the Middle East – including Starbucks, The Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang’s, Shake Shack, IHOP, Babel, Raising Cane’s and Pizza Express.