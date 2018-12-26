Another All-New Kaya Skin Clinic Where Science Meets Beauty

Kaya Skin Clinic

This week, Kaya Skin Clinic, the largest international chain of skin care clinics across the Middle East has unveiled an all-new experience - the third of its new vibrant format –at one of Dubai’s buzzing hot spots, the JBR Walk.

This new clinic is also a re-launch of their old identity clinic located in Marina Walk. With the new premium location, Kaya aims tocater to their growing client base residing around JBR, JLT, Marinaand the Palm.

‘Our expansion into key areas not only means we’re getting bigger but we’re getter better too’, said Vikas Aggarwal, CEO of Kaya Skin Clinic ME.‘Applying the collective insight gained over fifteen years, serving thousands of satisfied customers, Kaya Skin Clinic has crafted a distinctive experience where every element is specially designed for the customers,to make them look good and feel great.An experience where science meets beautyin a whole new way.

The reimagined clinic experience debuts on 3rd January 2019 and offers the entire spectrum of services that Kaya Skin Clinic is renowned for.

Kaya Skin Clinic is an international chain of skin clinics that specializes in advanced dermatological solutions for women and men. From the acne of adolescence to the stretch marks of motherhood and the challenges of mature skin, Kaya aims to make every stage of life feel more beautiful with solutions that restore, preserve and enhance the essential vitality of skin, hair and body.

Each service is a seamless blend of science, aesthetics and cosmetology designed to improve the overall performance of your skin.

Kaya Skin Clinic operates 23 clinics in the region with the largest pool of dermatologists offering expert skin care to customers of all age groups and ethnicities.

Visit Kaya Skin Clinic at Shop GM11, Al Murjan, Opposite Ritz Carlton Hotel, JBR Walk or can be reached on 800KAYA(5292).