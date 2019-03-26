Aruba Appoints Youssef Rhazi as Regional Hospitality Business Development Manager for MEMA

Youssef Senhaji Rhazi, newly appointed Regional Hospitality Business Development Manager for MEMA at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, today announced the appointment of Youssef Senhaji Rhazi as Regional Hospitality Business Development Manager for Middle East, Turkey and Africa. In this new role, Youssef is responsible for developing and executing strategies to expand Aruba’s customer base in the hospitality sector, a key vertical in which the company has been experiencing a great deal of success with a number of high profile wireless network project implementations across the region.

Jose Vasco, Regional Director, Aruba CEEMA says, “The hospitality sector is one of the key sectors that Aruba caters to all the major international hotel and local hotel operators. Aruba provides hospitality venues with a smarter, adaptive infrastructure that delivers, stable, simple, smart, secure Wi-Fi access to thousands of devices at a time, supports mobile collaboration for staff, and enables personalized and location-based mobile engagement for guests. We are witnessing rapid uptake of Aruba’s solutions in this sector as high speed and reliable wireless connectivity provided to hotel guests in this mobile age has become a key competitive advantage. We believe that under Youssef’s leadership, we will be able to capitalize on market opportunities and enjoy even greater success.”

Youssef has over 18 years of experience in the ICT Industry, specializing in telecommunications & networking. He brings strong technical knowledge in the hospitality space, commercial acumen and analytical ability, excellent communication skills and the ability to build trusted relationships at all levels.

“When it comes to understanding hospitality customers, meeting their needs and winning their loyalty, we no longer have a choice. Customer obsession means not only focusing on customers, but providing them with what they demand. Customers expect us to be watching them, gathering data on their preferences – and providing them with personalized services right here, right now. Technology is critical to the hotel guest by keeping them engaged. But expectations have shifted and what was once considered surprise and delight has become now expected and assumed. Hotels need to keep up with these expectations. Aruba solutions can help meet guest expectations while delighting them and providing them with personalized and meaningful engagement.” says Youssef.