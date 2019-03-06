Athletes Share Success Stories at Qatar National Library

During the event

Sports ambassadors from Qatar and the U.K. shared their success stories with visitors in an engaging event, “We Talk Sports,” which was held yesterday at Qatar National Library in collaboration with British Council Qatar.

London 2012 Olympian and Physical Trainer at Olympic Stars Doha, Jade Faulkner; Golfer, Yasmian Ghanem; Runner and Co-founder of Qatar Triathlon Club, Rashid Al-Hajri; and Shaun Marsden-Heathcote, Development Manager at Youth Sports Trust, shared insights about their achievements, and how to overcome challenges in life.

“It is very important for everyone in Qatar to be active and get engaged in at least one physical activity. The Library is the right place to get information about your favorite sport. I am glad that we have access to such an amazing library,” said Yasmian, Qatar’s first female golfer.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to be sharing thoughts with visitors at the Library. I am delighted to see people in Qatar take so much interest in their health. The Library has impressive resources and environment for people to become more aware of their health and wellbeing,” said Shaun.

Sulaiman Bah, a participant at the event, said: “The Library is putting knowledge to practice in a new way. I am happy to have access to such a resource for free. The event today is an example of how the Library brings together people from different backgrounds to learn. This place has become my second home.”

To learn more about the Library’s upcoming events, please visit: www.qnl.qa/en/events.