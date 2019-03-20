Avaya to Establish Flagship Customer Experience Center in DWTC’s One Central

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA). Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President, Avaya International,

Recognizing Dubai as the epicenter for innovation in region, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) today announced that it will be building on its long-standing relationship with the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) by opening a Customer Experience Center (CEC) at One Central, a new international Grade-A mixed-use development in the heart of the city.

Showcasing the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), biometrics, and blockchain-enabled communications and collaboration solutions, the center will serve as a test-bed for Avaya’s partners and customers, from across the globe, looking to develop world-class solutions to address the most pressing business needs and challenges.

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) and Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM)said, “DWTC Authority is delighted to welcome Avaya to the One Central development. Avaya is a long-standing partner of DWTC and we have first-hand experience of their commitment to technological excellence. This innovative customer experience center is a solid new addition to the One Central ecosystem and reaffirms both, the development and Dubai’s attractiveness as a dynamic urban destination of choice for businesses to accelerate their growth trajectory and expand their geographic reach.”

As the home of GITEX, the Middle East’s largest technology expo, as well as many of the region’s most prominent industry-specific exhibitions, DWTC annually attracts top decision makers from the broadest spectrum of industry. Establishing its flagship center at One Central will place Avaya at this heart of global innovation, making the facility easily accessible to any executives looking for ideas to transform customer journeys and employee experiences.

While it has traditionally been businesses that push the incorporation of new technologies into their customer service and employee enablement workflows, there has been a paradigm shift in recent years. According to the recent Avaya SuperServe report, nearly half (48%) of consumers would like organizations to use AI to improve their products and services, and 71% would like to use voice analytics or biometrics as a means of secure authentication.

Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President, Avaya International, said: “Today, it is our customers who are eager to leverage cutting-edge technologies and drive the evolution of communications and collaboration. We recognize this and as a customer-centric organization, we are facilitating this 'outside-in' approach to innovation that empowers our customers. This has meant not only placing our R&D centers closer to our customers than ever before, but actively involving them in the process of ideating and designing the solutions that will help shape the intelligent customer and experiences of tomorrow.”

One Central is located within the DWTC Authority free zone, offering both onshore and offshore licenses for businesses. Situated in the heart of Dubai's central business district, the commercial offering is complemented by a world-class mixed-use lifestyle and entertainment destination. Phase 1 and 2 of the development were completed ahead of schedule, encompassing a 588-rooms hotel and five Grade A commercial office buildings. The masterplan also comprises of diverse hospitality offerings, including the Accor group’s first 25Hours branded design hotel outside of Europe, and residential sites which are collectively aimed at strengthening Dubai’s appeal to international businesses, corporations and investors alike. The development is fully aligned with Dubai’s Smart City strategic agenda and meets the highest of technology and infrastructure standards.