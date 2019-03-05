Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation Welcomes Saudi Delegation From Saee for Awqaf Development

During the event

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF) welcomed a delegation from Saee for Awqaf Development in Saudi Arabia in line with its sustained efforts to share experiences, learn best practices and explore the latest innovative endowment initiatives that have a positive impact on societies.

His Excellency Essa Al Ghurair, AMAF Chairman, and His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of AMAF, welcomed the delegation led by Dr Abdullah Nasser Al Sadhan, Vice Chairman of Saee for Awqaf Development, and Dr Abdulaziz Abdulrahman Altwaijri, Saee’s CEO.

During its visit, the delegation from Saee for Awqaf Development gained insights about the endowment initiatives pioneered by the Foundation’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy. The visitors were also briefed on the center’s efforts to engage and enable individuals and SMEs to contribute to endowment as part of their social responsibility goals. In a bid to streamline and strengthen the culture of waqf in the UAE, the center became an integral part of AMAF in 2018 following a Dubai government decree.

His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa said: “Sharing experiences among regional and global endowment institutions helps enhance innovation and expand the mandate of endowments to include new segments of contributors and beneficiaries. We appreciate Saee’s priority to develop the endowment culture in Saudi Arabia through its endowment library and research center and studies. We look forward to continued synergy with the organization as part of our commitment to enriching the culture of endowment and encouraging innovation in this domain.”

For his part, Dr Abdullah Nasser Al Sadhan said: “We commend the innovative initiatives launched by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy in collaboration with different economic entities. We are always ready to provide access to our publications, research studies and training programs to those looking to enhance the culture of endowment and expand its benefits to meet the growing demands of individuals and societies.”