Azizi Developments Launches Bayt by Azizi in Dubai Sports City, a New Short-Term Home Rental Concept

Azizi Developments, one of the leading private developers in the UAE, launched the sale of BAYT by Azizi in Dubai Sports City, a new short-term rental home concept through which investors can yield higher returns by having their owned apartments managed and serviced for them.

Azizi Developments will provide registration, licensing and hotel-quality service while also administering all interior design and marketing functions, effectively relieving customers of the hassle associated with short-term letting.

While investors can still choose to live in their properties, rent them out for the long-term, or sell them, the short-term letting process ensures a substantially higher ROI of more than 35%. Owners also have the option to reside in their apartments as they please, while letting Azizi Developments rent them out in the interim, allowing for more flexibility and maximum occupancy.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “This outstanding new concept is our response to a growing market need for short-term housing and complements the tourism development strategy of Dubai. We plan to extend this model to several of our residential buildings in the city, in line with our commitment to create sustained value for our customers.”

Designed to suit the needs of those who value a balanced and healthy lifestyle, this brand-new residential property features 431 apartments that comprise 238 studios, 140 one-bedroom and 53 two-bedroom apartments.

With the wellness of its residents being its prime consideration, BAYT is designed to enhance quality of life through its spacious balconies, with corner units having large terraces of over 1,076 sq. ft. Panoramic elevators offer stunning views of the neighbourhood while the dedicated plantation area on the facade allows residents to grow gardens.

Given its central location along the growth corridor of Dubai, the prestigious development stands out for its extraordinary connectivity, as well as for the multitude of best-in-class shopping, leisure and sporting options in its vicinity. Set in Dubai Sports City on both Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, BAYT by Azizi offers residents easy access to the rest of Dubai. The development is also in proximity to Dubai South, the Expo 2020 site, Al Maktoum International Airport, Mall of Emirates, JBR and Dubai Marina, among many other major points of interest.

For more details on Azizi BAYT and to purchase your dream home in the sports hub of the city, visit www.azizidevelopments.com/bayt or call 800 AZIZI (29494).