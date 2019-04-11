Azizi Developments to Offer Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2019 Visitors Exceptional Deals on Properties Nearing Completion

Azizi Riviera

Follow > Disable alert for Azizi Developments Disable alert for Abu Dhabi Follow >

Azizi Developments, one of the leading private developers in the UAE, in its participation at Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2019, is showcasing its extensive portfolio of residential and commercial developments. Visitors to the Azizi Developments stand, 8B10 in Hall 8 of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from April 16 – 18, will be able to capitalise on exclusive offers on units that will be handed over in 2019.

Several deals across the spectrum of developments on residential and commercial properties in central and strategic locations await interested visitors. While all sales are backed by exceptional starting prices and attractive payment plans, Azizi Developments is also offering its innovative short-term rental home concept that presents unmatched value for investors at select residential projects.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “Cityscape Abu Dhabi is a highly renowned and vastly catalytic exhibition, networking and knowledge-transfer platform that enlightens visitors about the many lucrative real estate investment opportunities in the UAE. Having announced 2019 as the ‘Year of Construction,’ we place an emphasis on the construction and timely handover of our projects and aim to highlight these through outstanding offers.”

With Azizi Developments’ UAE National offer on select properties, Emirati customers can also benefit from an exclusive monthly payment plan that covers 50% up until the handover, with no down payments to be made.

Among the highlights are Azizi Developments’ projects in Al Furjan, which are progressing swiftly with handovers taking place in 2019. Located centrally between Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Furjan offers rich lifestyle amenities and entails unprecedented investment opportunities — with all projects set for a timely launch — in the high-growth corridor of Dubai near the Expo 2020 site. With the completion of the new metro line, Route 2020, Al Furjan will also enjoy superb connectivity. Azizi Developments aims to sell the last few remaining Al Furjan units at Cityscape Abu Dhabi with a starting price of AED 787,000 for 1-bedroom apartments and an attractive payment plan comprising 10% on booking, 75% on handover, and 15% post-handover.

Another remarkable investment opportunity is Mina by Azizi on Palm Jumeirah, offering investors the chance to be part of a private beach community with homes that enjoy spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf. With a beachfront lifestyle and the opportunity to design their own luxurious properties using the shell and core system, Mina by Azizi is among the most sought-after residences on the iconic Palm Jumeirah. 69% of the plot of this opulent development, which is due to be handed over in Q3 of 2019, is set aside for swimming pools, kids play areas, a health club, gardens, and terraces. A limited-time payment plan of 25% on booking and 75% on handover will be offered exclusively for Cityscape Abu Dhabi.

Visitors to the exhibition can also opt for previously-unseen units across Azizi Riviera, an affordable premium escape from the city in Meydan One that also features Les Jardins, an aesthetically-designed lush green park. The first phase of homes in the development will be handed over in December 2019. In addition to being part of a mega retail, equestrian, golfing, and waterfront lifestyle, Azizi Riviera is in proximity to Dubai’s key business hubs and other leading attractions, including the future Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse, home of the Dubai World Cup — the world’s richest horse race. Cityscape Abu Dhabi prices for 1-bedroom apartments in Azizi Riviera start from AED 714,000, with a payment plan of 30%-70%.

Azizi Developments is also offering Azizi Riviera home buyers the opportunity to live rent free by purchasing a package of both a studio and a 1-bedroom at a starting price of AED 1,267,000, highlighting that the rental fees received will cover the mortgage costs of both units.

To find out more about Azizi Developments’ Cityscape Abu Dhabi offers, visit https://azizidevelopments.com/en/CityscapeAD or call 800-AZIZI.