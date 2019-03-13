Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences Hosts Special Event for Children With Determination

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Abu Dhabi Follow >

The luxurious 5-star Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences in Abu Dhabi recently hosted students from Abu Dhabi Grammar School and Agility Center for an entertaining day filled with activities to support their overall development.

The students with determination gathered at the property’s private beach area where several activities were set up such as parachute game, beach ball relays, low impact cooperative games and skill development games.

The hotel’s management team led by Murshed Al Shamsi, Director of Protocol welcomed the students, their teachers including parents. The team also joined one of the activities and shared the fun with the participants.

“We want to thank Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences for their generosity in welcoming our children. They were very happy taking part in the games and activities and I am sure this is something my child will always remember,” said Hanaa Al Saeed, parent of one of the students.

“Our collaboration with the schools is part our continued commitment to proactively give back to the community. As Abu Dhabi welcomes the delegations and athletes to the much-anticipated Special Olympic World Games, this is an appropriate time to host our kids with determination and provide them opportunities to showcase their abilities,” added Mr. Mostafa Tantawi, Director of Operations, Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences.

The Special Olympics World Games 2019 will be hosted in Abu Dhabi from March 14 to 21. It is the world's largest humanitarian sporting event and a global movement which focuses on the empowerment of People of Determination with intellectual disabilities through the power of sport.