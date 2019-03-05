Bank Aljazira Concludes Noor Innovation Program With SAR200,000 to the Winners

During the event

In a ceremony held at the Digital City in Riyadh attended by the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Bank Aljazira, Mr. Nabil Al-Hoshan along with a number of senior executives of BAJ, SAMA, FintechSaudi, General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises and a group of industry experts and corporate guests, Bank Aljazira announced the conclusion of Noor Innovation Program which was launched under the umbrella of Fintech Saudi to promote the financial technology “Fintech” in the Kingdom with an aim to make the Kingdom a leading center of financial technology.

The chief executive officer and managing director of Bank Aljazira, Nabil Al-Hoshan, said the aim of the Noor Innovation Program launched under the theme “to transform your dreams into reality” is to attract and support promising ideas and innovations as well as to give the participants the opportunity to ignite the flame of creativity and present their innovative ideas in the financial sector’s domain.

Al-Hoshan said “the bank, as part of its social responsibility, interest in innovation and creativity and in-depth belief in this approach, will continue to adopt all programs that support and motivate entrepreneurs and start-ups to innovate, whether under Noor Innovation Program, the Mobtakeroon program or any other similar program”. He added that the Bank is very keen to support these programs as part of our interest and belief in the need to innovate and to enable male and female innovators in our beloved country, who need guidance and support in terms of business and finance, to express their ideas and to support them in their projects

Al-Hoshan emphasized the importance of the role played by the bank to empower young Saudi males and females with the effective tools and platforms that will ensure they have the necessary skills and qualifications which will enable them to promote the national economy. He said this initiative is the first among many other initiatives which the bank intends to adopt as part of its plan to create an appropriate leading environment in financial technology in the Kingdom and the region in general.

In conclusion of his speech, the CEO and Managing Director of Bank Aljazira expressed his gratitude and pride for the ideas provided under the program as well as for the results of the final stage of the Noor Innovation competition. He also praised the high level of participants and projects proposed which were in excess of 200 submissions. He thanked the heads and representatives of the government departments and the judging panel for the efforts they exerted to make this initiative a success.