Bank Nizwa Brings the Islamic Finance News Forum to Oman for the 4th Consecutive Year

Continuing to lead the Islamic finance industry across the Sultanate, Bank Nizwa has brought the internationally acclaimed industry event, Islamic Finance News Forum to Oman for a fourth consecutive year. The event saw the participation of industry experts from Oman, the region and the globe who congregated to Muscat to discuss the most pressing topics in the Islamic finance industry, latest trends, as well as challenges and opportunities to grow the sector from all aspects. The event was conducted based on a successful and long-lasting partnership between Bank Nizwa and the Islamic Finance News (IFN), a leading international online industry journal.

As the lead partner of the forum, Bank Nizwa shared its know-how and expertise in a number of topics, by having three senior team members take part in the sessions. Khalid Al Kayed, CEO of Bank Nizwa participated in the main panel discussion of the day titled, ‘Opportunities for Oman: The Next Stage of Development for Islamic Banking, Capital Markets and Takaful’. The other two senior team members included Salman Kabani, Head of Market Risk at Bank Nizwa, who took part in the session titled, ‘Operational Risk and Strategy Drive and Disrupt: Digital Banking and Financial Technology in Oman and the GCC Region, and Mohammed Sajari, Head of Shari'a Structuring at Bank Nizwa who shared his inputs with other experts during a session titled, ‘Sukuk, Capital Markets and Investment Banking in Oman’.

Speaking during the forum, the CEO of Bank Nizwa said, “We remain steadfast and resolute in leading the charge of Islamic finance as a promising industry offering a multitude of opportunities for all business segments, whether retail, corporate or wealth to name but a few. We have been laying the foundations for a future of orderly, sustainable and profitable growth for our bank, while also driving the growth of the sector forward. Firmly setting our eyes on becoming the benchmark in the Islamic finance sector for operational excellence, we started the year 2019 reporting solid results showcasing where we stand and where we want to go.”

Al Kayed added, “Today’s event is a collective opportunity for all stakeholders to share best practices, knowledge and case studies that will harness what we have achieved so far, but most importantly, leverage an abundance of opportunities available in Islamic banking, capital markets and Takaful.”

The CEO went on to explain that Oman’s economy is growing, but fostering the development of capital markets for example can itself be a strong driver to innovation and a more sustainable economic growth. Another area to diversify Islamic financial instruments is Takaful. He highlighted that there is a general lack of awareness of Takaful, of its needs, its Shari’a fundamentals, and how it operates and differs from conventional insurance.

Bank Nizwa focuses on enhancing its suite of Shari’a-compliant products and services by building a stronger human capital. The bank is taking steps forward towards achieving its 2020 strategy for growth and development by offering a diversified portfolio that meets the requirements of all segments with the motto of ‘Islamic Banking for All’. Bank Nizwa recorded the highest growth rate in the Sultanate’s banking industry with OMR 7.5 million in net profit representing a 98% growth after tax for the period ended 31 December 2018.

Al Kayed concluded, “As one of the fastest growing segments of international financial markets, Islamic banking is gaining ground on conventional banking. The key enablers to that is offering consumers friendly, structured and above all transparent solutions to meet their evolving financial requirements.”

IFN is a digital, subscription-based publication available online and through smartphone and tablet applications. Published weekly, the journal provides exclusive and comprehensive coverage of the global Islamic financial markets through in-house analysis and expert external contributions; in addition to a daily news service, additional quarterly supplements and a variety of special annual issues.