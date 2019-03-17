Bank Nizwa Looks to Lead Islamic Finance Sector in 2019 Through Operational Excellence

Sayyid Amjad bin Mohammed Al Busaidi, Chairman of Bank Nizwa

Wrapping up a successful 2018, Bank Nizwa has set a goal to become the benchmark in the Islamic Finance sector for operational excellence. Focused on enhancing its Shari’a compliant products and service portfolio, systems and building a stronger human capital, the Bank is preparing to take a step forward towards achieving its 2020 strategy for growth and development.

During 2018, the award-winning bank was able to lead the segment’s market share, successfully demonstrating strong resilience and performance across all its departments. It recorded the highest growth rate in the Sultanate’s banking industry with OMR 7.5 million in net profit representing a 98% growth after tax for the period ended 31 December 2018. In addition, the bank’s total assets grew by 25% to reach OMR 873 million compared to OMR 697 million last year, while its total customer deposit portfolio reached OMR 712 million achieving a growth of 35% year-on-year.

Sayyid Amjad bin Mohammed Al Busaidi, Chairman of Bank Nizwa, said, “These results are a testament to the ambition we have as the first Shari’a compliant bank in the Sultanate, as well as our passion to go beyond excellence. The most encouraging developments in the year include the bank’s record net profit which surpassed market expectation and our recognition as the ‘Best Islamic Retail Bank” for the fourth year in a row, and ‘Fastest Growing Bank in Oman’ at the Banker Middle East Industry Awards of 2018. These achievements are a reflection of our position as the largest and fastest growing full-fledged Islamic Bank in the Sultanate.”

Despite the economic challenges, Bank Nizwa has managed to thrive and take major steps towards consolidating its position as the Sultanate’s leader in Shari’a-compliant banking. Its growth was fueled by its strict adherence to the values of Islamic finance and ability to harness the power of innovation to meet the needs of its growing customer base. Not only does it offer a comprehensive range of alternative banking products and services, but has also taken steps to introduce innovative and new solutions that cater to the customer of today.

Building on its success, Bank Nizwa’s roadmap for 2019 is centered on delivering an unparalleled customer experience, driving core business efficiency, fostering a high-performing working environment and enhancing its agility to adapt to rising trends.