Bank Nizwa is Oman’s first dedicated Islamic bank offering a unique banking experience that combines Shari’a-compliant products and services with today’s dynamic financial requirements. Since its inception in January 2013, the Bank has become a reliable partner to a growing customer-base, a market that is actively seeking an alternative to conventional banking. With a number of innovative and competitive propositions, its portfolio ranges from a full suite of personal banking solutions to relationship management and treasury products for global markets.
Bank Nizwa Looks to Lead Islamic Finance Sector in 2019 Through Operational Excellence
Wrapping up a successful 2018, Bank Nizwa has set a goal to become the benchmark in the Islamic Finance sector for operational excellence. Focused on enhancing its Shari’a compliant products and service portfolio, systems and building a stronger human capital, the Bank is preparing to take a step forward towards achieving its 2020 strategy for growth and development.
During 2018, the award-winning bank was able to lead the segment’s market share, successfully demonstrating strong resilience and performance across all its departments. It recorded the highest growth rate in the Sultanate’s banking industry with OMR 7.5 million in net profit representing a 98% growth after tax for the period ended 31 December 2018. In addition, the bank’s total assets grew by 25% to reach OMR 873 million compared to OMR 697 million last year, while its total customer deposit portfolio reached OMR 712 million achieving a growth of 35% year-on-year.
Sayyid Amjad bin Mohammed Al Busaidi, Chairman of Bank Nizwa, said, “These results are a testament to the ambition we have as the first Shari’a compliant bank in the Sultanate, as well as our passion to go beyond excellence. The most encouraging developments in the year include the bank’s record net profit which surpassed market expectation and our recognition as the ‘Best Islamic Retail Bank” for the fourth year in a row, and ‘Fastest Growing Bank in Oman’ at the Banker Middle East Industry Awards of 2018. These achievements are a reflection of our position as the largest and fastest growing full-fledged Islamic Bank in the Sultanate.”
Despite the economic challenges, Bank Nizwa has managed to thrive and take major steps towards consolidating its position as the Sultanate’s leader in Shari’a-compliant banking. Its growth was fueled by its strict adherence to the values of Islamic finance and ability to harness the power of innovation to meet the needs of its growing customer base. Not only does it offer a comprehensive range of alternative banking products and services, but has also taken steps to introduce innovative and new solutions that cater to the customer of today.
Building on its success, Bank Nizwa’s roadmap for 2019 is centered on delivering an unparalleled customer experience, driving core business efficiency, fostering a high-performing working environment and enhancing its agility to adapt to rising trends.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Yemen Central Bank headquarters to relocate from Sanaa to Aden
- Show me the money: Lebanon addresses bank transfer delay problems
- Swiss Leaks revisited: Strong Egyptian presence in banking scandal
- Saudi market plans IPO in 2018
- Understanding the ripple effect: 8 reasons the US economy has slowed down in Q1 of 2015
- Bank Nizwa wins ‘Islamic Bank of the Year’ in the Corporate Livewire Finance Awards
- GCC Investment Strategy and Sectors Outlook for 2006
- Bank Nizwa Named Pioneer of Islamic Banking During 7th Global Islamic Finance Awards
- Bank Nizwa named ‘Strongest Islamic Retail Bank’ in Oman
- Bank Nizwa appointed Principal Advisor and Lead Arranger for USD 150 M financing in block 17