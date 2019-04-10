Bank Nizwa Opens Wealth Management Center in Nizwa

Bank Nizwa Opens Wealth Management Center

Follow > Disable alert for Bank Nizwa Follow >

Under the auspices of H.E.Sheikh Rashid bin Said Al Kalbani, Wali of Nizwa, Bank Nizwa, Oman’s preferred Islamic bank, has launched its first wealth management center in Nizwa. In line with the bank’s strategy to offer tailored products and services and to grow its wealth customers’ base, the new center is dedicated to meet the growing interest from high net value individual investorsand corporations in the Shari’a-compliant solutions offered by the bank.

Khalid Al Kayed, CEO of Bank Nizwa said, “The opening of a dedicated center for wealth management will help get closer to our customers in order to highlight our host of innovative Shari’a-compliant solutions on offer. We see Nizwa as an important growth region, and this move reflects our ambition to continue our growth in all governorates across the Sultanate. This is yet another milestone in Bank Nizwa’s journey of excellence and steady growth and development.

He added, “We have laid the foundations for a future of orderly, sustainable and profitable growth for our bank. We would like to continue playing a greater role as partners in growing the business portfolio of our wealth management customers. The main proposition from this launch is the personal experience and the links established between our advisors and the growing wealth management customer base.”

Bank Nizwa’s Wealth Management program provides high net worth individuals with the most effective Islamic financial solutions to grow their funds. Customers receive a full range of tailored products and services to cater to their exclusive needs, including 24/7 direct access to a personal banker, Mudaraba Investment Options, and a host of value-added benefits. The program is an extension of the bank’s extensive suite of personal retail banking products and segmentation, which are designed to empower customers with opportunities to grow their business and wealth portfolios. The program creates a true one-on-one relationship with priority service at every point and advice on financial opportunities as soon as they arise.