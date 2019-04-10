Bentley Motors is the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world. The company’s headquarters in Crewe is home to all of its operations including design, R&D, engineering and production of the company’s four model lines, Continental, Flying Spur, Bentayga and Mulsanne. The combination of fine craftsmanship, using skills that have been handed down through generations, alongside engineering expertise and cutting-edge technology is unique to UK luxury car brands such as Bentley. It is also an example of high-value British manufacturing at its best. Bentley employs around 4,000 people at Crewe.
Bentley Offers First Glimpse of New Flying Spur
New Bentley Flying Spur
The world’s leading luxury automotive company is innovating beyond the existing boundaries of performance, refinement and luxury with the introduction of an all-new four-door Grand Tourer.
Full details of the new Flying Spur will be released later this year. Visit www.newflyingspur.com to register your interest to stay informed.
