Best of South East Asian Shows Available on Ooredoo TV Go

Offering more non-stop quality entertainment, YuppTV is now available on Ooredoo TV Go as well as on its Set-Top Box. YuppTV is the leading OTT platform for South Asians, and offers the best in premium channels and the largest library of movies. First launched on Ooredoo TV as part of Ooredoo’s Asian Bundle, YuppTV provides Ooredoo TV Go subscribers with access to more than 100 live TV channels covering six languages including Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil as well as Bengali, Telugu and Punjabi. Customers can sign up for a monthly subscription from between OMR 1 and OMR 1.9 per month for each individual language package.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, “There are more than two million people from South East Asia living in Oman and we want to provide them with more ways to enjoy the internet with premium content they want, anytime anywhere right in the palm of their hands. With access to a huge range of exciting live and on-demand entertainment on multiple devices at an affordable price, we hope they feel more at home as they stream their favourite shows and programmes.”

Zahra Zayat, Vice President of Middle East and North Africa at YuppTV said, “We are very honoured to have this highly successful collaboration with Ooredoo and are delighted that we are able to bring our customers their favourite TV entertainment at attractive prices. With such a big variety of live TV channels on YuppTV, we are confident there will be something for everyone. Our packages offer entertainment across all genres including movies, series, cricket sports, kids, news and many more at a very affordable price that will help us reshape the Oman market and combat piracy.”

The launch of YuppTV on Ooredoo TV Go brings the total the number of live TV channels to more than 180.

For more information, go to www.ooredoo.om/tvgo. To subscribe and start watching, download Ooredoo TV Go App from Apple Store or Google Play store.