BisB Launches the First Fully Fledged Digital Branch in Bahrain

During the event

In line with its simplification through digitization drive, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) proudly announces the official launch of its first fully fledged digital branch, located in Galleria Mall, Zinj. The launch event was held on Sunday March 10 2019, in the presence of representatives from the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Board Members of BisB as well as the local media.

BisB’s first fully fledged digital branch will allow customers to perform a multitude of transactions without the need for human intervention, such as cardless cash withdrawals or deposits, checkbook printing, as well instant card issuance through the use of a dedicated self-service kiosk. Customers can also open accounts, apply for financing, maintain or update their records and even speak to a bank representative, if they wish, through a video screen.

“Simplifying customer experience is a top priority at BisB. Our new digital branch will provide an exceptional digital experience where almost every task is easily accomplished online or via video conferencing,” said the Chief Executive Officer of BisB, Mr. Hassan Jarrar.

“We look forward to enabling such self-service and digital services across all BisB branches to facilitate our customers’ daily banking transactions and simplify their lives,” he added.

The Bank launched ‘BisB Digital’ in 2017, a comprehensive group of digital services including Online Banking, Mobile Banking and Video Banking. By applying high levels of technology, this assists customers with all of their banking transactions in a convenient, safe and secure environment, anytime and anywhere.

BisB is constantly working with local bodies and partners to launch innovative product and services throughout the year and technology will continue to take on a much larger role in many of BisB’s banking activities in line with its digitization strategy.