BTEA’s Handicrafts Directorate Honours the Participants of Henna Painting Level One Workshop

In line with its continuous efforts to preserve Bahrain’s traditional crafts and local craft industries, The Handicrafts Directorate, at Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA); distributed certificates to its ‘Henna Painting –Level 1’ workshop participants on the 6th of March 2019 at Al Jasrah Handicrafts Centre.

The workshop, which was held over a period of 32 hours, was led by the instructor Zahra Lutfallah from the 10th February to 5th March 2019. Attended by a total of 10 trainees, the workshop focused on the tools used in henna painting, demonstrating how henna paste is made, as well as highlighting the basic principles of henna design.

Mr. Yasser Al Sayyed, Head of Al Jasra Handicrafts Centre said, “Level 1 of Henna Painting workshop attracted a number of interested participants in this unique art form, which truly illustrates Bahraini Women’s continuous pursuit of knowledge and their passion for learning. We plan to host similar workshops in the future, in order to invest in local talent by developing their skills and talents.”

The Henna Painting – Level 1 Workshop comes in line with BTEA’s continual efforts to preserve traditional handicrafts and local industries, hosting a variety of training courses throughout the year in order to continue to pass on the unique skills and knowledge of traditional crafts from one generation to the next.