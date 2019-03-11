BTEA Receives the Palestinian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain

Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority was established in 2015 under the Royal Decree number (76) for the year 2015 issued by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain.
Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA)’s scope of work includes all sectors related to national tourism affairs in the Kingdom: organize conventions and trade exhibitions in the Kingdom of Bahrain; attract international, regional and local conferences to be hosted in the Kingdom; establish, manage, promote and maintain the Authority’s conventions and exhibitions centers directly or through specialized companies or firms BTEA establishes solely or in partnership with others for the same purpose; grant licenses for conventions and trade exhibitions, supervise and assess them.Less...
Contact Information:
Building 158, Avenue 28, Sanabis, Block 410
P.O. Box 11644
Kingdom of Bahrain