Burgan Bank Announces the New Winner of the Kd 125,000 Cash Prize in the Yawmi Quarterly Draw

The Yawmi Quarterly draw offers customers chances to win higher rewards, entitling one lucky customer to win KD 125,000 cash prize every three months.

Burgan Bank announced Mr. FADHIL ABBAS REDA MURAD as the new KD 125,000 cash prize winner in the Yawmi Quarterly Draw. The winner expressed his excitement for being the winner of the rewarding cash prize with Yawmi Account from Burgan Bank.

To enter Burgan Bank’s Yawmi Quarterly Draws, customers should maintain a minimum amount of KD 500 in their account for 2 months prior to the draw date. Additionally, every KD 10 in the account will entitle customers to one chance of winning.

For more information about the Yawmi Quarterly Draw, customers are advised to visit their nearest Burgan Bank branch, or call the bank’s Call Center at 1804080 where customer service representatives will be delighted to assist with any questions on the Yawmi account or any of the bank’s products and services. Customers can also log on to Burgan Bank’s www.burgan.com for further information.