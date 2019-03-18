Burgan Bank Brings Its Customers an Offer to Enjoy at ‘Haleeb O Heil’ Restaurant

Burgan Bank customers can profit from the discounted offer by using any of Burgan Bank credit cards.

Burgan Bank is inviting its customers to enjoy a 10% discount at one of the most popular restaurants in Kuwait, “Haleeb O Heil”. The latest offer is part of the Bank’s aim to ensure every customer receives the chance to experience a wide range of priveleges.

With over five branches in Kuwait and one in Dubai, “Haleeb o Heil” incorporating a modern approach to its offerings, the restaurant offers a diverse range of cuisines while is particularly known for its traditional Kuwaiti food. In the same way, “Haleeb O Heil” offers classical traditional music that creates an entertainment and lively atmosphere, meanwhile, the customers enjoy their meals.

Burgan Bank customers can profit from the discounted offer by using any of Burgan Bank credit cards. To know more about Burgan Bank’s latest offers, or any of its products and services, customers can visit any of the bank’s branches or Burgan Banks Instagram page on @BurganBankKuwait or to contact the call center on 1804080.