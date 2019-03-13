Burgan Bank Celebrates International Women’s Day with its Female Employees

During the event

In honor of the annual celebration that highlights the role of women in society, Burgan Bank recently treated its dynamic female staff to a fun and engaging day out, organized by the Internal Communication Department. A group of female employees were hosted to a movie of their choice on March 7th at the Grand Cinemas in Al Hamra Luxury Center.

Burgan Bank remains an avid supporter of its growing female personnel, gender equality, and women’s empowerment in the workplace. Constituting of 401 female employees in its branches across Kuwait, the bank has incorporated an inclusive corporate culture wherein women hold more than 38% of all leadership positions. Burgan Bank presently holds a strong record of active female engagement, contribution, and participation, including in training and development workshops, where more than 45% of participants in all internal and external workshops held in 2018, were women.

Burgan Bank congratulates the women of Kuwait on the occasion of International Women’s day.