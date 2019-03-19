Burgan Bank Rewards Top-Performing Employees and Branches

Rewards Top-Performing Employees and Branches

Burgan Bank recently held its annual ceremony to reward the branches and employees for their outstanding work in 2018. Divided into separate categories, the top achievers were presented with the titles of "Best Branches,” "Best Performance" and "Customer Service" at Al Hamra Luxury Center. The yearly ceremony is held in recognition of their hard work, optimal performance, and commitment to quality assurance and premium customer service.

The event that was held at the Grand Cinemas in Al Hamra Luxury Center witnessed the attendance of senior management from the bank and branches alongside top-performing employees. Mr. Nasser Al Qaisi - Chief Retail Banking officer at Burgan Bank applauded their efforts and efficiency as they each received a certificate of appreciation from the Customer Experience Management (CEM). They were encouraged to maintain the advanced level of proficiency and productivity to sustain customer satisfaction and a positive banking experience for all. The employees were additionally treated to a blockbuster movie soon after the rewarding ceremony.

The Customer Experience Management (CEM) in Burgan Bank has adopted objectives to continue to upgrade its banking operations and maintain high quality services in line with the Bank's customer satisfaction strategy. The Customer Experience Management (CEM) also continue to create incentive based initiatives to further inspire employees, develop their skills, and enhance commitment to the Bank's practices and processes to improve customer experiences.