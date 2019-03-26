Business Excellence Awards - 2018: Assessors and Jury Evaluate Applications

Shaikha Ahmed Al Bishri, Director of the Business Excellence Department in DED

The Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai announced that the assessors of the Business Excellence Awards - 2018 cycle have evaluated the applications received from companies in the various categories of the Dubai Quality Award (DQA), Dubai Human Development Award (DHDA), as well as the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES). The winners of the latest cycle of the Awards will be announced in early April 2019.

The assessors comprise senior executives from the public and private sectors who are experts in quality management, human resources and various other fields. Each assessor has a minimum of eight years of experience in the relevant field and together, they ensure a smooth and professional evaluation in accordance with the highest international standards in transparency and neutrality.

Shaikha Ahmed Al Bishri, Director of the Business Excellence Department in DED, said: "The awards office is filtering the applications after verifying their eligibility for the various categories of the Awards. Based on the final scores and feedback reports obtained in the first phase, 260 applicants will advance to the nomination phase. Overall, we have received 2005 applications, which indicate the diligence and standards that the jury has to apply in the evaluation process.”

The combined experience of the assessors and jury members has contributed to raising organisational performance and competitiveness over the years, said Shaikha. “The net experience they bring is vital to encouraging companies to compete in the excellence race by consistently upgrading their performance, which in turn helps to raise awareness on the concepts of quality and standards among businesses in Dubai.”

Al Bishri pointed out that DED is keen to select an additional group of assessors year after year. Awareness lectures and workshops will be offered to the assessors selected to familiarise them with the EFQM (European Foundation for Quality Management) standards adopted by the Awards.

Since its inception in 1994, the Dubai Quality Award has received the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai who has been instrumental in driving the quality movement across the private and public sectors in the emirate. DQA encourages and motivates companies and institutions to adopt a policy of excellence, provide the best services, and recognize best practices in performance excellence.

The DQA winners are honoured in three categories - the Gold Category, the Dubai Quality Award, and the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award (DQAA). The awards will be distributed in key sectors – government, manufacturing, finance, professional, tourism, services, trade, construction, education, healthcare, free zones, transportation, logistics, media, leisure and entertainment, real estate, retail and representative entities.

DHDA recognises the long-term commitment of the private sector to human resources development. DHDA is given in three categories – the Gold Category, the Dubai Human Development Award and the Dubai Human Development Appreciation Award (DHDAA). The award covers the trade, manufacturing, construction, professional, services, tourism, education, healthcare, financial services, free zones, transportation, logistics, media, leisure and entertainment, real estate, retail and government sectors.

The Dubai Service Excellence Scheme is a one-of-a-kind initiative that aims to gain customer confidence and to make the experience of shopping in the UAE a pleasurable one. Participants in DSES are honoured in two main categories: the best outlet, and the best brand.

For more details on the Business Excellence Awards, please write to bec@dubaided.gov.ae or call +9714 4455833