The Cadillac XT4 Named Best Compact Premium SUV at the Middle East Car of the Year Awards

Cadillac XT4

Cadillac’s new contender in the Middle East’s luxury compact SUV market, bagged its first award, the Cadillac XT4 was named best Compact Premium SUV at the Middle East Car of the Year Awards 2019 held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The annual awards are judged by 19 of the top automotive media in the region, in its sixth edition, the nominated vehicles go through a multistage test before being shortlisted with only one vehicle per category taking away the prestigious award

The Cadillac XT4 marked the start of the brand’s product offensive that will see six new models over the course of just two and a half years, the push continued with the launch of the first ever Cadillac XT6 and CT5.

Christian Soemmer, Managing Director, Cadillac Middle East commented regarding the win:” We are extremely honored to receive this award, having only launched late 2018 the XT4 has already set a benchmark in the compact SUV market with functionality, sportiness and, being a Cadillac, a true premium look and feel.”

As well as awards the XT4 is already impressing customers with its expressive design, roomy interior and advanced technologies. But it’s extremely confident on-the-road performance, which comes courtesy of a cutting-edge 9-speed automatic gearbox, is also turning heads.

Simple and sculpted lines draw the customer in and accentuate the XT4’s powerful proportions and aggressive presence. All models feature advanced LED lighting technology front and rear. Cadillac’s vertical L-shaped lighting signature is stretched horizontally, emphasizing the XT4’s width and confident stance.

The interior elements come together in a sophisticated and modern design. Intuitive technology includes available next-generation wireless device charging and an in-cabin air ionizer. Led by the latest Cadillac user experience, the brand’s most advanced infotainment interface, the XT4 offers a connected environment. The next generation Cadillac User Experience is a dynamic platform that offers a smartphone-like experience with an intuitive interface, faster response and improved voice.

All XT4 models are driven by an all-new Cadillac 2.0L Turbo engine, producing an SAE-certified output of 237 hp (177 kW). Coupled with a nine-speed automatic transmission with next-generation Electronic Precision Shift, the new engine features new efficiency-enhancing technologies including Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation).