The Cadillac XT4 Named Best Compact Premium SUV at the Middle East Car of the Year Awards

Cadillac is a luxury vehicle marque owned by General Motors. Cadillac vehicles are sold in over 50 countries and territories, but mainly in North America. Cadillac is currently the second oldest American automobile manufacturer behind Buick and among the oldest automobile brands in the world.
Cadillac was born in 1902. Its founder, Henry Leland, a master mechanic and entrepreneur, named the company after his ancestor, Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, the founder of Detroit. It was purchased in 1909 by General Motors and within six years, Cadillac laid the foundation for the modern mass production of automobiles by demonstrating the complete interchangeability of its precision parts, also establishing itself as America's premier luxury car.
Cadillac pioneered many accessories in automobiles, including full electrical systems, the clashless manual transmission and the steel roof. The brand developed three engines, one of which (the V8 engine) set the standard for the American automotive industry. As a result, Cadillac is the first American car to win the prestigious Dewar Trophy from the Royal Automobile Club of England and adopt the slogan "Standard of the World".Less...
