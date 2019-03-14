Canon Showcased Its Professional Video Solutions for the Broadcast and Cinema Industry at Cabsat 2019

Canon CABSAT evening event

Follow > Disable alert for Canon Follow >

Canon Middle East showcased its latest industry-leading innovations designed to meet the most demanding film and broadcast settings at CABSAT 2019, the leading broadcast, satellite and creative media event in the Middle East and Africa region. The leader in imaging solutions joined the event with its regional partners, Advance Media, Glocom, Future Art and Al Weesam Pro, to present an array of products designed to meet the most demanding film and broadcast settings.

Since its launch at the end of last year, the Canon XF705 professional camcorder has been received by regional customers with much enthusiasm, successfully enabling visual storytellers to express their creative vision. The innovative solution is complimented by the latest additions to Canon’s Pro-Video segment including EOS C700 FF, EOS C300 and the EOS C200 as well as evolved seamless workflow solutions to enable more efficient and cost-effective production for broadcasters and filmmakers.

In addition, Canon ambassador, producer and director Sebastien Devaud delivered an interactive live session to present the benefits of Canon XF705 for documentaries from a professional point of view.

“At Canon, we pride ourselves on our customer centric strategy which is evident in the practical and diverse innovations we deliver to professional photographers and videographers which are intuitive and in tune with their creative needs. From cinema lenses to pro camcorders and more, we are enabling the visual storyteller with the technology they require to capture compelling, cost-effective cinematic images and raw, on-the-ground footage, for their audiences,” said Venkatasubramanian Hariharan, B2C Business Unit Director at Canon Middle East. “Industry events like CABSAT not only present a great opportunity for us to showcase our broad range of new and existing technologies, but also give our customers, partners and visitors insight into the innovative new solutions that are currently being developed.”

Extending the event, Canon held a celebration with the professional videography community, including their customers and partners, which provided an exclusive insider look and hands on experience with the latest innovations in the industry.