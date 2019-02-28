Careem and Insead Sign MoU for Academic Research

During the event

Careem and INSEAD, the business school for the world, have signed a memorandum of understanding that will see INSEAD students earning course credit for action learning projects with Careem. The company will propose problem-solving exercises to INSEAD students based on real-world issues that the tech company is currently addressing.

Faculty and PhD students at INSEAD will work on research to develop new insights into specific regional problems leveraging INSEAD academic expertise and scientific experience, and will present their findings via academic research publications.

Careem’s Chief Experience Officer and co-founder Magnus Olsson said, “This partnership will not only give INSEAD faculty some rich, real-word data, with which to enhance their academic research, it will also help Careem improve the ways in which we operate.”

Additionally, INSEAD professors will develop and teach case studies to students on how Careem operates. The business school has around 1000 MBA students per year and Careem aims to attract exceptional talent with jobs being posted on the school’s MBA portal. Careem will also have a presence at career fairs organised by the business school.

Olsson added, “As a company that was founded in the region, we are always looking to encourage and attract international talent and hopefully this will lead to more of our brightest minds staying in the region to fulfil their career ambitions.”

Peter Zemsky, Deputy Dean and Dean of Innovation at INSEAD, said that, “innovation and entrepreneurship is part of INSEAD’s DNA and digitalisation is a key learning focus across all of the school’s programmes. By collaborating with business and strategic partners in these areas, and now with Careem, we believe that it will advance the school’s academic research and best practice, and this will help boost the region’s thriving start-up ecosystem.”



Careem’s Product Director Selim Turki added, “We see this as a big opportunity to have academic expertise to help us solve big regional problems, and to help Careem further improve the lives of people in the region.”