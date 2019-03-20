CarrefourUAE.com to Feature Exclusive Seara Brand Shop

Carrefour

Seara Alimentos, a global food company based in Braziland part of JBS - the largest animal protein producer in the world, has teamed up with Carrefour to expand the company's online offerings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Seara products are now available on Carrefour's e-commerce platform where consumers can conveniently purchase an extensive range of Whole Chicken, Chicken Parts, and Ready-to-Eat products at the click of a button.

The website also features new products launches namely Seara Perfect Cuts and 100% Natural, developed specifically for the Middle East region. The unique pairing of quality food products from Seara with Carrefour's robust online portal aims to serve the ever-growing needs of the region's consumers.

"The Seara development in this region and around the world is directly linked with major partnerships, such as this one with Carrefour. The UAE's importance to the Company is reflected in our focus on constantly developing exclusive and innovative products that can now reach end consumers even more easily in the online environment", says Joanita Karoleski, CEO of Seara.

Marcos Delorenzo, director of Marketing and New Business at Seara MENA (Middle East and North Africa), affirms it will mark an important step on the brand development in UAE. "Consumer habits are changing. Our partnership accelerates the omnichannel approach we want to offer our customers."

Miguel Povedano, Chief Operating Officer of Carrefour UAE and Head of Operational Excellence at Majid Al Futtaim Retail said: "Today marks the first time that an entire poultry range has been added to the branded section of our website, a decision that comes as we strive to meet consumer demand for popular products with the convenience of delivery. We're proud to be working with the largest animal protein producer in the world and look forward to growing our online portfolio further through select brand partnerships."

Shoppers can visit Seara's newly-created, exclusive brand shop at: https://www.carrefouruae.com/seara

The Seara 100% Natural chicken range caters specifically to Islamic requirements and is available in Arab markets in four different cuts: chicken breasts, breast strips, drumsticks, drumsticks and thigh fillets. The products comply with strict international quality standards and hold animal welfare certifications, attesting to the fact none of the poultry has received any antibiotics or hormones at any stage in the production process. Furthermore, all animal feed used throughout the poultry breeding process is 100% vegetable-based.

Seara Perfect Cuts range covering chicken breasts, diced chicken, drumsticks and marinated chicken was also developed according to Islamic requirements and offers only the finest hand-cut chicken parts that are ideal for preparing traditional Middle Eastern recipes.