Celebrate Easter With Eggstraordinary Offers at Tilal Liwa Hotel

Easter Weekend Getaway.

The unique desert destination, Tilal Liwa Hotel invites family and friends to celebrate this eggsquisite Easter holiday with their special season getaway and brunch offers.

Guests looking for an exciting retreat can hop over to Tilal Liwa for a staycation of a lifetime which offers guests a level of relaxation with it’s signature restaurants, leisure activities and spacious rooms and suites. Not forgetting the little ones, the hotel will be hosting an eggciting Easter hunt which will be set across the hotels beautiful garden. What’s more, guest can enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi, breakfast buffet and an additional 25% off on all food and beverages throughout the property.

For patrons looking to celebrate an easy and relaxing Easter, can indulge in an exclusive themed brunch at Al Badiya restaurant that will follow a buffet style offering a wide range of dishes. The chefs aim is to bring a blend of different cuisines with a special festive touch that will make for a delicious culinary journey.

Ahmed Margoushy, General Manager of Tilal Liwa Hotel said, “Easter is an exceptional holiday and it gives us the opportunity to go above and beyond to make this day the most memorable for our guests.”

This Easter Weekend Getaway offer is valid from 18th April to 22nd April 2019 staring from AED 499.

The Easter Sunday Brunch is valid on 21st April 2019 from 12:30pm- 04:00pm starting from AED 149.

For information, please call 800 TLHOTEL (85 46835) or email reservations: fnb.tilal@danathotels.com