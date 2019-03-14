Celebrate Mother’s Day With a Free Brunch at Grand Millennium Business Bay

The Mother’s Day Brunch runs from 12:30pm to 4:00pm and is priced at AED185 per person

Grand Millennium Business Bay is serving up a real treat with a Mother’s Day themed Friday brunch at Beau Rivage Bistro, the European inspired restaurant nestled along the Dubai Canal waterfront.

The 5-star property pays tribute to the most special women in our lives on 22nd March, by offering a free brunch to mothers dining with their family. Indulge in an exclusive spread of good home-cooked style cuisine specially prepared for families to get together and celebrate the special day. Enjoy healthy salads, freshly baked bread and selection of main dishes, delicious desserts and refreshing drinks.

Beau Rivage Bistro has an outdoor seating area with comfortable space to spend the best quality time with your family while the view of the canal will enhance the brunch experience.

The Mother’s Day Brunch runs from 12:30pm to 4:00pm and is priced at AED185 per person inclusive of soft beverages and AED235 per person inclusive of house beverages.

For reservations, please call +971 4 873 3334 or email beaurivage.gmbb@millenniumhotels.com.