Children's Health Fair by WCM-Q Students at Education City

Attendance at the event is free and open to all.

A Children's Health Fair will be held at the Torba Market at Education City's Ceremonial Court from 3pm-6pm on Saturday, March 16.

The health fair, hosted by students of the Pediatrics Interest Group at Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar in partnership with Sahtak Awalan - Your Health First, will help families learn more about keeping children active and healthy.

Activities on offer include a Teddy Bears' Picnic (a pretend hospital to teach kids more about medicine), a health & wellness stand (gratitude jars, painting, coloring), the Sahtak Awalan - Your Health First stand (smoothie bikes, plant potting), anti-bullying campaign, sports activities & games, student medical interest groups sharing their knowledge, face painting, a photo booth, bouncy castles and more.

