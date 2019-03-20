Citi Launches Next Generation Mobile App in the UAE

Dinesh Sharma Citi Consumer Bank Head, Middle East and Roy Villareal Citi Digital Banking and Marketing Head, Middle East

Citi UAE announced today the launch of its next generation Citi Mobile® App for Citi’s credit card customers in the UAE. The next generation Citi Mobile® App will significantly change the way credit card customers manage their finances as Citi introduces a new and comprehensive set of mobile app features and experiences. The new Citi Mobile® App experience promises a new look and feel, more intuitive navigation and smart functionalities.

According data compiled by the Citi, more than 80 % of Citi UAE’s customers are already enrolled in digital channels, with most subscribed to electronic statements and advices. Mobile banking usage has also surged 35% in the last 12 months with more customers expected to use the enhanced platform this year.

Dinesh Sharma, Citi Consumer Bank Head, Middle East said, “We continue to focus on making banking convenient and relevant for our customers by offering innovative products and services that use the power of technology and connectivity. The new and improved Citi Mobile® App will deliver a simple, secure and personalized experience to our valued card customers giving them peace of mind and the freedom to do more.”

Citi's Consumer Banking business has focused on digital transformation, continuously enhancing capabilities to make the customer journey seamless on desktop, mobile app or phone browser. As customer needs evolve Citi will continue to drive innovation using technology and data to deliver new and exciting experiences.

“Mobile banking is Citi’s fastest growing channel in the UAE and we expect digital logins and usage to continue to accelerate,” said Roy Villareal, Citi Digital Banking and Marketing Head, Middle East. “At Citi, we continue to innovate by bringing new and upgraded mobile banking solutions to best serve our customers’ needs in the digital age.”

The next generation of Citi Mobile App® provides:

-A comprehensive suite of features to help customers track rewards points and manage outstanding balances, available limits, transaction details and bill payments. Customers can quickly activate new or replacement cards.

-Easy view of card statements and download a copy, and for qualified customers convert their latest credit card statement balance to instalments by simply tapping a “Convert” button.

-Security features including biometric authentication (Face ID, Touch ID, and Android Fingerprint) and for customers with only cards, they can pair the user ID to the mobile device.

-A seamless and intuitive navigation experience. With just a few taps, eligible cardholders can get cash from their credit cards, which can be repaid in monthly instalments with various tenors for option.

Citi’s focus on digital transformation was recognized by Global Finance's 2018 World's Best Digital Bank Awards where Citi won the Best in Mobile Banking (Consumer) Award in the UAE and the Best Information Security and Fraud Management (Consumer) award in the UAE.