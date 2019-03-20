City Centre Muscat and City Centre Qurum Celebrate Mother’s Day

Follow > Disable alert for City Centre Muscat Follow >

No one can brighten up your day or cook you a hearty meal like your mother.

This Mother’s Day express your feelings and say thank you for her unconditional love and support with a thoughtful gift that’ll make her feel special. From lavender and vanilla-scented candle sets and complete beauty makeup kits to a stylish pair of workout trousers or a big bouquet of lilies, orchids, tulips and roses, there’s plenty to choose from at City Centre Muscat and City Centre Qurum.

Candle set

A set of fragrant candles from Bath and Body Works will do wonders to help melt her stress away. Pick a mix of eucalyptus aromatherapy, white caramel cold brew, lavender coconut and pink pineapple, so that she can unwind with a different scent every evening after work.

Gift set of essentials

It’s a good time to treat her to some colourful wardrobe essentials. Victoria’s Secret have a ‘Buy 2 get 1 free’ offer on all gift sets including their bestsellers until March 27.

A designer bag

Put a smile on her face with Furla’s practical and spacious wallet crafted from genuine leather or their Metropolis tote bag with textured leather and the brand’s iconic golden metal closure with removable straps that she can show off at parties.

Premium chocolates

Shower her with love and a basket of sweets from Patchi, Taamra, or Bateel. The gourmet shops are offering a lavish collection of gift boxes with a Mother’s Day special assortment of handmade chocolates and dates.

Cruelty and toxin-free natural health and beauty products

Say that you care with a toxin-free range of beauty products from Neal’s Yard Remedies. Create a unique gift box with organic products, such as the deep nourishing beeswax organic body balm, a mineral-rich seaweed bath salt and a soothing lime and cucumber body lotion.

A bouquet of flowers

Put a smile on her face with a gorgeous bouquet of her favourite flowers from Carrefour.

Instajoy with polaroid camera

Let her capture all those precious moments with a point-and-shoot camera. Find a wide range of polaroid cameras at Sharaf DG and Virgin Megastore that are easy to use and small enough for her to carry in her purse wherever she goes.

A charm bracelet

Customise a bracelet at Pandora with all her favourite charms and pendants or add to her jewellery collectionfrom Swarovski this Mother’s Day.

Healthy breakfast

Spend Mother’s Day morning with her at Paul and enjoy 21 per cent off on the breakfast menu. Le Petit Paris, the French bakery is also serving breakfast all day for OMR 4.100.

A day at the spa

Spoil her with a gift card from Tips and Toes that she can use for any pampering service. Or make it memorable with a girls’ day at the spa and get a massage, manicure and pedicure together.

Shoppers who spend OMR 20 or more at City Centre Muscat and City Centre Qurum on

Mother’s Day will get the chance to be among 14 selected shoppers who will be invited to spin the wheel to win gifts cards, in-store vouchers and home appliances.

For more information, visit citycentremuscat.com, citycentrequrum.com and the malls’ social media pages, facebook.com/citycentremuscat and facebook.com/citycentrequrum.