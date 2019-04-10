From Cleanly Functionality to Utmost Convenience: Grohe’s Manual Bidet Seat and Smart Toilet Provide Ultimate Hygiene

GROHE Shower Toilet Sensia Arena Milieu

In recent decades, the bathroom has changed from a pure functional area to a comfortable living space. The demands on toilets continue to increase which plays a decisive role in the daily routine of hygiene. This is exactly where GROHE comes into play with its new manual bidet seat for toilet ceramics. With the alternative to the fully integrated GROHE Sensia Arena smart toilet the pleasant and nurturing cleaning with water is now possible when using the toilet at an attractive price and without having to replace any toilet ceramics, regardless of being the tenant or owner. At the same time, GROHE offers personal hygiene of the highest standard with the popular Sensia Arena smart toilet.

Gentle Cleaning with Just One Hand Movement

The GROHE Manual Bidet Seat is made of sturdy Duroplast and comes with the shower feature of a classic smart toilet or bidet. It combines modern design with functionality and leaves one feeling absolutely fresh thanks to using water for cleaning. Attached to a WC ceramic, the seat doesn’t require electricity – instead, the spray is operated by a side lever powered only by water pressure, putting the control at your fingertips for an effective but gentle cleaning experience. No mess, no splashes and no stress. The durable Duroplast seat is particularly easy to clean and can be used to quickly and easily upgrade any conventional toilet without having to replace the current ceramic or having to connect it to a power source.

All that needs to be done is a swap of the toilet seat. Thanks to its slim and flat design, the bidet seat fits harmoniously into the bathroom and is the perfect complement to the GROHE Bau ceramics line.

Operating the bidet seat is as simple as efficient: with the help of a side-mounted lever two separate shower arms, one for the ladies and a standard shower, can be controlled. The applied water pressure is pleasant. Both shower arms are cleaned prior to every use and guarantee extensive hygiene throughout.

Just take a seat and let the GROHE Manual Bidet Seat transport you to a cleaner, more comfortable place. It’s that simple.

Hygiene at a New Level

The highest level of convenience and hygiene is provided by the Sensia Arena smart toilet. The strength of the water pressure, the position of both shower arms, the individually desired temperature and the type of jet can be controlled by the user.

When it comes to its practical handling, Sensia Arena also offers many advantages. In addition to odour extraction, the shower arms of the all-rounder among the smart toilets are automatically cleaned before and after each use. When not in use, the shower arms are safely hidden behind a removable nozzle shutter with antibacterial properties, preventing 99.9 percent of bacterial growth. In addition to the innovative AquaCeramic coating, the rimless toilet design and the powerful Triple Vortex flush, the smart toilet also features a new and innovative technology for greatest possible hygiene. The so-called PlasmaCluster[1]technologyreleases positive and negative ions into the toilet that spread inside and in the air around the toilet. The ions make germs or bacteria harmless upon contact by destroying their structure.

For more information, please visit grohe.com.

Follow us on our social media channels Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.