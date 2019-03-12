Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D Outlines 2018 Successes Five-Year Strategy in Annual State of the Clinic Address

Dr Tom Mihaljevic

Cleveland Clinic plans to double the number of patients it serves over the next five years, its CEO and President has announced.

Addressing staff at the hospital’s annual State of the Clinic address, Tom Mihaljevic, M.D. outlined its 2018 successes and said he wanted Cleveland Clinic to become “the best place for care anywhere, and the best place to work in healthcare.”

“We are a beacon of hope for millions,” Dr. Mihaljevic told caregivers on Wednesday morning in the ballroom of Ohio’s InterContinental Cleveland hotel.

“The world looks to us for innovative solutions to the greatest challenges in healthcare.”

The year 2018 was Dr. Mihaljevic’s first as CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center in the United States. It saw Cleveland Clinic care for more than 2 million patients – the highest annual total in its history – and operating revenue increase 6.2 percent to $8.9 billion.

Contributions to state and local economies – in the form of jobs, wages and taxes – totaled $17.8 billion. The heart and urology programs were ranked No. 1 in the nation by benchmarking organization US News & World Report. And the Cleveland Clinic footprint continued to expand – in Northeast Ohio, with the addition of Union Hospital in Dover and the opening of Cleveland Clinic Children’s new home; and in Florida, with the addition of four hospitals in 2019.

Several innovative initiatives were launched last year to focus on important issues of quality, affordability, patient safety and caregiver wellbeing.

To position Cleveland Clinic to thrive in today’s complex healthcare environment, Dr. Mihaljevic unveiled a five-year strategy based on healthcare industry trends, the needs of the communities it serves, and Cleveland Clinic’s history.

“We will stay true to who we are – working as a team with the patient at the center of everything we do,” Dr. Mihaljevic said.

“We will care for patients and families across their lifetimes, with proactive care, supported with the very best of digital technology. And we will grow and double the number of patients we serve over the next five years.”

In 2019, Cleveland Clinic will continue to focus on the four care priorities it introduced in 2018 – care for patients, caregivers, the organization and the communities it serves.

Care for Patients:

Patient safety is “our non-negotiable priority,” Dr. Mihaljevic said. Serious safety events – such as wrong-site procedures, patient falls with injury, retained foreign bodies, or other occurrences that may cause patient harm – decreased in 2018. “But we have to do better. Our goal for serious safety events is zero. To eliminate them.”

To accomplish that, safety issues must be heard and addressed quickly.

Last year, Cleveland Clinic ushered in a “transformative innovation” called tiered daily huddles, which tackle real-time problem-solving in 15-minute, stand-up meetings that occur daily in every part of the organization. Nearly 25,000 caregivers take part every day. Problems are resolved on the spot or escalated to a higher tier. At exactly 11am, the CEO and top leadership meet to analyze quality, patient safety, and patient and caregiver experience issues across the enterprise, including the operating performance.

To further encourage caregivers to bring safety issues to light, Cleveland Clinic will present a new “Speak Up Award” for individuals and teams. “Silence is the enemy of safety,” he said. “Cleveland Clinic supports a culture where every caregiver can speak up, without fear, on matters of patient safety.”

Care for Community:

Cleveland Clinic is “committed to the wellbeing of every community we serve,” not only for the health and well-being, but also economically.

In 2016 (the latest report issued), Cleveland Clinic added $17.8 billion to the local economy through wages and taxes. In 2017, the Clinic provided more than $906 million in community benefit (including financial assistance, Medicaid shortfall, subsidized health services, outreach programs, education and research).

In 2019, Cleveland Clinic employs 66,000 caregivers worldwide, including 4,200 physicians and scientists, 2,800 advanced practice providers and 16,600 registered nurses.

As an organization, Cleveland Clinic is committed to improving the wellbeing of its local community by focusing on two pressing issues – opioid addiction and infant mortality – alongside its partners in the community.

Caregivers, too, are committed to the community through community service initiatives. Cleveland Clinic will support those efforts through a new volunteer initiative – Community Service Time Off, which will offer caregivers an opportunity to volunteer on paid time with designated agencies.

Care for Caregivers:

Burnout among healthcare workers has become a national problem. Last year, Cleveland Clinic launched the Office of Caregiver Experience, the first in healthcare. Following more than 11,000 interviews with Cleveland Clinic caregivers, the office is addressing caregiver burnout and promoting resilience.

“We are approaching burnout by leveraging technology, teamwork, and improving wellness,” said Dr. Mihaljevic. “We have hired scribes and deployed voice recognition to make documentation more seamless. We expanded the care team by doubling the number of advanced practice providers in the last four years.”

Diversity and inclusion will continue to be a cornerstone of Cleveland Clinic’s culture.

“We do not tolerate discrimination in race, religion, nationality, culture, age, sexual orientation and identity, or veteran status. Our diversity is our strength,” he said. “By 2024, we will have leadership that fully reflects the diversity of those they lead.”

Care for the Organization:

Healthcare is under immense economic challenges, as costs rise and reimbursement falls.

At Cleveland Clinic, a new Healthcare Delivery Science Center will study care processes to determine the most effective and cost efficient approaches.

“We have to fight to keep costs low and care affordable for our patients,” Dr. Mihaljevic said.

Access, too, is critical.

“Last year, we cared for more than 2 million patients – more than ever before. Despite adding more facilities and more caregivers, we barely made a dent in demand for our services,” he said. “We can’t take this demand for granted. It’s our moral obligation to open our doors as wide as possible for those in need.”

Through physical and digital growth, Cleveland Clinic will care for more patients with each passing year.

New investments in infrastructure will provide additional access to the Neurological Institute, the Cole Eye Institute, Fairview Hospital and in the Mentor community. In Florida, Cleveland Clinic welcomed four new hospitals from Indian River and Martin Health in 2019. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is expanding into cancer care. And Cleveland Clinic London is scheduled to open in 2021.

Telemedicine will further expand access, making Cleveland Clinic care “available to patients in every corner of the world,” Dr. Mihaljevic said.

“Everything we do and every place we are and will be, will bear the unmistakable stamp of One Cleveland Clinic – with the same quality and experience at every location. This is the Cleveland Clinic way.”