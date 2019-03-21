CMU-Q, Regency Group Holding Sign MoU to Promote Collaboration and Joint Research

During the event

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) and Regency Group Holding have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote collaboration and joint research. In line with the MoU, CMU-Q and Regency Group Holding will partner in the fields of scientific research and strategic studies and will jointly organize specialized conferences, seminars, and workshops.

Hassan Ibrahim Hassan Al Asmakh, the Vice President and CEO of Regency Group Holding, remarked: “We are pleased to partner with Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar to offer opportunities to the next generation of professionals in business, technology and science. As an employer of more than 3,000 people from 34 countries, Regency Group Holding has the history, scope and breadth of expertise to help build the knowledge-based economy in Qatar.”

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, computational biology and information systems. The agreement provides for scholarships, as well as internship and employment opportunities, for CMU-Q students.

Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, noted: “Our students benefit from the close relationships we forge with our community partners. To become well-rounded professionals, our students must apply the knowledge they acquire in the classroom to real-world scenarios. We thank Regency Group Holding for working with us to provide those opportunities.”

Regency Group Holding is one of Qatar's leading business organizations, with entities in real estate, tourism, hospitality, insurance, and technology industries. In the agreement, CMU-Q will provide support to Regency Group Holding for the implementation of projects and programs in Qatar, as well as executive education and learning opportunities.

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar has signed more than 30 memoranda of understanding with partners in industry and government to promote learning and research in Qatar.

