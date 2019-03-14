Copthorne Hotel Riyadh Hosts Annual Corporate Appreciation Party

Guests Enjoyed a Rich Spread of Local and International Dishes

Copthorne Hotel Riyadh, a five-star accommodation in the centre of Riyadh, recently celebrated its Annual Corporate Appreciation Party by hosting a sumptuous dinner at Brewstars Terrace.

Guests enjoyed a rich spread of local and international dishes specially prepared by Copthorne Hotel Riyadh’s best chef for the dinner reception which was attended by a number of corporate sector representatives of Riyadh market, who are the hotel’s supportive partners.

Speaking at the occasion, Ayman Sallam, General Manager said, “It is our great pleasure to host such a lovely evening to honour our incredible partners who have supported us throughout the year 2018. We aim to continuously foster a strong business relationship for our mutual benefit.”

Sallam highlighted some of the major achievements of the property in 2018 such as winning the Best 4 Star Corporate Hotel Award, Cristal hygienic certificate and the highest achievement on Revinate, a platform that provides collective guest feedback from various sources.

Guests had the opportunity to network with some of the biggest names in the market while enjoying the amazing view overlooking King Fahd Road.