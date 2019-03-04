CrediMax Renews Its Partnership With Gulf Air

During the event

CrediMax and Gulf Air announced the renewal of its joint promotion allowing CrediMax cardholders to enjoy discounted airline tickets to over 20 destinations across the globe. The signing ceremony was held at CrediMax headquarters in the presence of CrediMax Chief Executive, Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza and Gulf Air Country Manager Mr. Essam A.Hameed AlHammadi, Mr. Yasser Mohamed Ali, Gulf Air Senior Sales Executive and Ms. Shams AlDoseri, Gulf Air Sales Manager and Ms. Mandana Banahi, CrediMax Marketing Communication Officer.

“CrediMax is delighted to partner up once again with Gulf Air offering CrediMax customers 12% discount on fare tickets. CrediMax is passionate about its customers and providing service excellence will always be our key differentiator" said Chief Executive of CrediMax, Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza.

CrediMax cardholders can now enjoy a 12% discount on all Gulf Air tickets, Economy and Falcon Gold class using their CrediMax cards. Cardholders must book through Gulf Air’s website www.gulfair.com and enter a special code, which could be found on our website www.credimax.com.bh or through the call centre on 17117117.