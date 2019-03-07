Dalma Mall Demonstrated Its Safety Standards With a Record-Breaking 7 Minute Fire Evacuation Drill

The mock evacuation was carried out recently in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Abu Dhabi, where, following the activation of the fire alarm system, civil defense teams and ambulance crews rushed to carry out the fire suppression drill. All 1,855 people present at the mall, including staff, tenants and shoppers, were evacuated in an exemplary record time of 07.43 minutes.

The drill was carried out in a bid to test the mall’s ability to efficiently deal with potential emergencies. The preparation phase witnessed the identification of a fire drill management team that includes three Emergency Planning Committee, five Emergency Officers, seven Assembly Points Wardens & two First Aide, along with four Traffic Wardens. The role assignment also involved an in-house training fire warden course to refresh their experience and concluded with identification of right locations around the mall to carry the tasks properly in a case of emergency.

Mr. Bhupinder Singh, General Manager & CFO at Dalma Mall, said: “We commend the efforts of the civil defense teams that assisted us in developing a well-thought-out plan that was crucial in ensuring the execution of an error-free fire drill that was completed in such a short time. The success of this mock evacuation and fire suppression drill clearly demonstrates Dalma Mall’s heightened emergency preparedness and response standards, a crucial factor in guaranteeing the safety and well-being of all mall visitors.”

This initiative is in line with the mall's ongoing efforts to improve the level of training to deal with emergency situations, and to create more awareness among people on the ways to protect themselves from potential dangers.