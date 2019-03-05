Danat Al Ain Resort Teams up With Operation Smile UAE

Danat Al Ain Resort

Danat Al Ain Resort recently collaborated with Operation Smile UAE, a non-profit organization that provides free reconstructive surgeries for children and young adults born with a cleft lip and palate.

The resort participated at the Operation Smile UAEs Textile Recycling Program, where they raised a significant amount for the year by donating textiles at the organizations recycling bank housed at the resort. The team at Operation Smile was delighted to announce that during the Year of Zayed, they were able to fund 336 surgeries delivering children with new smiles that they so desperately deserved.

Resort General Manager, Khaled Sharabassy said, “It truly was an honor for Danat Al Ain Resort to be part of this program by Operation Smile. The initiative was a success and we are glad that the proceeds collected have gone towards changing young lives.”