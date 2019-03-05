datamena Announces Role as Host Sponsor at Capacity Middle East 2019

Farid Faraidooni, Deputy CEO, Enterprise Solutions, EITC

datamena, the fastest growing carrier neutral hub and digital infrastructure platform based in the UAE to serve the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has announced its participation as the host sponsor for Capacity Middle East 2019. Taking place from 5-7 March at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai, the highly-anticipated event is the annual flagship event for regional and international carriers operating in the Middle East and one of the largest carrier events in the world.

‘A leading platform for leading solutions’

Farid Faraidooni, Deputy CEO – Enterprise Solutions, EITC, said: “As a leading platform bringing together key industry players from the Middle East & Africa region, Capacity Middle East provides an ideal event for us to showcase our full array of service offerings. We are thrilled to be supporting the confluence of thought leaders, industry executives and prospective customers to grow business within the region and to put the UAE on the map as a foremost connectivity hub.”

‘The premier industry meeting place’

Capacity Middle East brings together more than 1700 attendees from organisations representing voice, data, SMS, data centres, peering and providers of over-the-top solutions, internet services, cloud and content.

In its 14thyear, the three-day event is an essential annual point of convergence for both regional and international leaders of the wholesale telecommunications industry to purchase and sell capacity.