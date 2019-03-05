DED Closed Down 13,948 Social Media Accounts for Selling Counterfeit Goods in 2018

Ibrahim Behzad, Director of Intellectual Property Rights Protection in CCCP

The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in the Department of Economic Development closed down 13,948 social media accounts in 2018 as part of protecting trademarks and the integrity of e-commerce in line with the strategy to enhance competitiveness and sustainable business growth in Dubai. The accounts were closed after they were found to be selling counterfeit goods by the electronic surveillance team of CCCP. Together, the accounts had 77.9 million followers.

An overwhelming majority of the accounts closed down were on Instagram – 13,529 accounts, followed by 419 on Facebook. Round-the-clock surveillance and continued co-operation with trademark owners as well as law firms also helped DED unearth 45 websites that were selling counterfeit goods.

Commented Ibrahim Behzad, Director of Intellectual Property Rights Protection in CCCP: "The Department of Economic Development is monitoring social media and websites as they are an increasingly popular channel for the movement and supply of goods nowadays. Naturally, some traders have taken to such platforms for peddling in counterfeit goods. We have hence strengthened our monitoring of the e-commerce market, social media and all digital channel to maintain and reinforce Dubai’s leading edge in trade and overall economic activity, particularly in the retail sector.”

Behzad said the electronic surveillance team of CCCP has been able to track counterfeits of more than 48 international brands, which primarily included bags, watches and phone accessories, in addition to perfumes, cosmetics, and clothing.

“The Department of Economic Development does not tolerate any kind of commercial fraud and we enforce the laws and regulations applicable against such practices, including imposing fines,” said Behzad. Consumers should stay away from outlets and channels that offer counterfeit goods as such practices are detrimental to the rights of trademark owners as well as consumer health, he added. Behzad also urged consumers to report any negative practices that come to their notice on the toll free number 600 54 5555, or on the @dubai_consumers account of CCCP on Instagram and Twitter.