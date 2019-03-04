Dell Technologies Simplifies Digital Transformation at Gartner Symposium 2019

Mohamed Amin, Senior Vice President – Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies today announced its participation at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2019 which is being held at Madinat Conference Hall, Mina A'Salam Hotel, Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai from 4-6 March 2019. At this three-day event, Dell Technologies will highlight the power of technology as a tool instrumental in transforming lives, industries and human progress.

According to the Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index (the DT Index) 90% of regional heads of business from UAE and KSA believe that their organization will struggle to meet changing customer demands within just five years and only 4% of UAE & KSA businesses can be categorized as digital leaders. Addressing this outcome, Marc O'Regan – Technologist & Chief Technology Officer at Dell Technologies Ireland, led a session on “The Digital Future is Now” that emphasized on adoption of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT and Augmented Reality (AR) to inspire the next generation of workforce and help organizations to redefine, design and build a digital future for tomorrow. This session also delved into how organizations can embrace digitization, modernize their infrastructure and evolve into a multi-cloud and data-driven enterprise.

Exploring new ways of thinking and guidance, Dell Technologies will also have an all-day exclusive interactive space that will showcase demos related to IoT, Smart City solutions, Blockchain, AI, Machine Learning, AR and VR, Multi-Cloud solutions and workforce and security transformation technologies.

With a commitment to transform organizations into engines of human progress, the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo serves as an ideal platform for Dell Technologies to support and help organizations, irrespective of their size, to explore, innovate, and prepare for the future economy.

Executive quote(s):

Mohamed Amin, Senior Vice President – Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Dell Technologies

“The need to digitally transform has become a critical requirement for regional organizations of all types and sizes. Therefore, in order to be digital-ready, every organization needs to embrace transformation in four key areas – Digital, IT, Security and Workforce. Keeping in line with this, at Gartner Symposium this year, Dell Technologies showcases solutions and services that can help organizations fuel digital transformation to achieve better outcomes, gain new capabilities and propel human progress in every aspect of life and business.”