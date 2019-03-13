Detox. Retox. Repeat at W Dubai – the Palm

Barry’s Bootcamp on the beach. Workouts with UK sensation Bradley Simmonds. Functional movement training with KO8 Fitness. Ride with CRANK. SUP Yoga in the Arabian Gulf. A W Hotels FUEL Weekend means working out never feels like work, and the brand is pumped to announce the first ever FUEL Weekend in the Middle East with a fitness-focused vacation package at W Dubai – The Palm from 11-14 April, 2019. This will be followed by the region’s second FUEL Weekend at the soon to open W Muscat later this year.

Combining celebrity workouts, killer parties, delicious and healthy cuisine and unforgettable adventures all at one stunning W destination, Fuel Weekend at W Dubai – The Palm is turning the typical fitness retreat model on its head, powered by the brand’s DETOX. RETOX. REPEAT. philosophy to give guests everything they need for a life in balance.

Candice D’Cruz, Vice President of Luxury Brand Marketing and Management in Middle East and Africa for Marriott International, said: “We are excited to bring FUEL Weekends to the region and we could not have found a more befitting setting than our first W Escape, W Dubai-The Palm. FUEL Weekends usher in a new era of fitness retreats offering the best of both worlds: a chance to have fun and stay fit, a beautiful destination with unbeatable places to work out and go out, and a great place to eat well and indulge. FUEL Weekends are a whole new way to vacation and fuel your lifestyle with a distinctly playful luxe experience of W Hotels.”

DETOX: SWEAT IT OUT

When guests are ready to get to work, Dubai’s FUEL Weekend will offer daily options for well-rounded workouts in multiple disciplines including yoga, movement + mobility, high intensity (HIIT), and water based activities. At the helm of the classes are well-known, high-energy instructors who lead pro-level lessons (and stick around for the afterparty). Experts will include:

Barry's Bootcamp: Immersive and high-energy, Barry’s Bootcamp is one of the fastest and most fun ways to get fit. Trainers will coach and motivate the group to run and work harder than they ever thought possible with great music and energy to keep you moving.

Personal trainer and fitness influencer Bradley Simmonds aims to motivate people to live and maintain a healthy, sustainable lifestyle, providing fitness enthusiasts around the world with new workout routines and motivational posts on a daily basis.

Crank, one of Dubai's hottest new gyms, is bringing Stretch, Ride and Shape classes to FUEL Weekends. Co-Founder Nuno brings contagious energy to his session that will push you to your limits all to the rhythm of his beat-pumping tracks.

Join experienced yoga and water sports instructors Helena Sundberg, Harriet Dury, and Alex Edwards for a range of workouts on the beach and in the ocean including SUP Yoga, Core Yoga, Beach Abs and Sunset Yoga. Feed off the energy of the sea as you flex and stretch and work those abs.

KO8 Fitness with Sean & Stephanie Clancy: Have you tried KO8 Fitness yet? Get ready to experience functional training workouts with extraordinary equipment never seen before in Dubai. KO8 Kombat & KO8 Primal Warrior will be the unique flagship classes brought to you by our expert functional training duo.

Jes Body: Join the health coach, personal trainer & student of life for a series of asanas to explore the energetic side of wellness with Power Yoga. Gain a deeper level of connection with your body, ignite power, strength, flexibility and mobility.

Can’t get enough? As the ultimate experts in customized, experiential travel (from FUEL Weekend fitness retreats to WAKE UP CALL music festivals), W always has more in store. At this year’s first ever FUEL Weekend in the Middle East, guests at W Dubai – The Palm can choose their own additional adventures including sandboarding in the desert, a dune buggy, local excursions to the world’s tallest building or dance to the epic beats of the region’s hottest new DJs.

RETOX: SOAK IT IN

There’s no such thing as cheating the routine at a FUEL Weekend. W believes hard work should be rewarded, so indulging one’s taste buds after an invigorating workout is a must. From welcome beverages and light bites upon arrival at Akira Back to brunch (Dubai style) with a poolside party at WET Deck set to world class DJs and dinner in Torno Subito where global culinary superstar Massimo Bottura, (recognized as the World’s Best Restaurant) mixes deeply personal nostalgia with the decidedly avant garde in a masterful yet playful menu of his favorite recipes, W Dubai – The Palm’s FUEL Weekend is designed to be savored.

REPEAT: DO IT AGAIN

Want to do it all? Make a break for it with three full days jam-packed with DETOX. RETOX. REPEAT programming. W Dubai – The Palm’s FUEL Weekend is now available for booking at: http://whotels.com/fuelweekends

Rates for the FUEL Weekend start at AED6,720 per person for double occupancy rooms and AED4,725 per person for single occupancy rooms. Package includes a three night stay with breakfast, workouts and culinary experiences.

And once you have amped up the adrenaline, stay tuned for more details on the next FUEL Weekend coming soon to W Muscat in October 2019. Located in the upbeat Shatti Al Qurum Beach area, W Muscat is a bold remix of traditional charm and unexpected happenings providing yet another spectacular playground for our next power packed FUEL Weekend!

