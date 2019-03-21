DP World, UAE Region Presents Employment Programmes at Careers UAE 2019

People attending the book launch

As part of its support of the UAE government’s Emiratisation drive, DP World, UAE Region showcased a range of programmes at Careers UAE 2019, the country’s leading recruitment, training and education exhibition to help young Emiratis develop their careers.

UAE Region continues to place great emphasis on curating Emirati talent, and UAE nationals serve DP World, UAE Region for over 11 years on average. Currently, there are 670 UAE nationals employed in operations, engineering, commercial, and support functions at Jebel Ali Port and Jafza.

The company has launched a range of programmes connecting job seekers with industry leading businesses, with a focus on job creation, skills training and leadership development. Programmes are aimed at schools, undergraduates, and graduates, with full-time employment to short term work on offer. These include the Bedaya Summer Programme, the Ta’heel Sponsorship, an Internship Programme, the Tumoohi and Ruwad Training Programme in addition to the direct positions which help nurture the Emirati talent.

DP World, UAE Region is a leading employer in the country with Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone accounting for 16.2 per cent of Dubai’s total workforce. Employees are twice as productive as the average employee in Dubai, contributing 33.4 per cent and 10.7 per cent to Dubai and the UAE’s GDP respectively.

At this year’s Career Fair, the company is briefing applicants at its pavilion on career opportunities and advice on the work environment. Introductions to its operations and opportunities for Emiratis between the ages of 16 and 35 years are available with leading projects on show illustrating how innovation plays a key role in the business.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region said:

”We are a proud supporter of the UAE government’s policy to provide young, talented Emiratis the opportunities necessary to develop their careers in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in his 50 Year Charter. Our approach to employment ensures that we provide not just jobs, but the training and hands-on experience that will help these young men and women prepare for work and to reach their full potential.”

Careers UAE is organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s Tawteen, the Higher Colleges of Technology and UAE University. The event aims to bring recruiters and Emiratis together and engage in direct discussion while also providing options for skills development and networking.