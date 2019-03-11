du Drives UAE’s Spirit of Innovation With Pioneering IoT and AI Competition

du’s IoT and AI Pioneers Competition seeks to inspire the talented youth of tomorrow to play an active role in leading the UAE’s smart future

Follow > Disable alert for Emirates Integrated Teleco ... Follow >

du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), is leading the UAE’s efforts to foster home-grown innovation and entrepreneurship with the launch of the first-ever IoT and AI Pioneers Competition. Giving youth an opportunity to spearhead the innovation initiatives established by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the event encourages contestants to tap into their creative thinking for the proliferation of ideas which will lead the UAE into the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

More details about the competition can be found on https://goo.gl/forms/RKaalSw8SzkJfdlA3

Driven by U5GIG, which was launched by du in 2016, the IoT and AI Pioneers Competition has been created to address the leaderships’ directive for a diversified economy boosted by innovative knowledge-based sectors. Throughout the competition, participants are encouraged to herald innovative ideas for the evolution of smart city, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT) advancements.

‘Driving Future Innovation’

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer, EITC, said: “The growing motivations for knowledge and innovation-based initiatives are at the heart of Vision 2021’s ‘United in Knowledge’ pillar.

“At du, our mission is to nurture a spirt of innovation that makes this vision a reality. With the launch of U5GIG we have devised a platform to address national priorities, and by launching initiatives such as the IoT and AI Pioneers Competition, we are directly transforming the UAE’s social and economic futures and progressing our intelligent networks,” AlBlooshi added.

‘Creative Minds, Brilliant Ideas’

The IoT and AI Pioneers competition is designed to inspire up-and-coming talents to play key roles in bringing HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s initiative for science, technology, innovation and the UAE Future Accelerators programme to life.

Throughout the competition, participants are asked to adopt and implement creative ideas that support innovation-relevant strategic objectives. They will also need to establish and maintain close, productive collaborations with academic institutions, industry and the community, while also directing state of the art technology to lead UAE communications technology innovation.

The top winners will receive valuable cash prizes and in addition to this, the winning idea of the overall competition will have the potential to be commercialised at a later date.

‘A Consortium of Academic & Industry Leaders’

U5GIG is a pioneering consortium of technical and academic organisations in the UAE, as well as global telecom vendors. Collectively, the consortium aims to pool their expertise to define and develop a global 5G network and IoT equipment and services.

U5GIG allows universities and technical organisations across the UAE to work together and participate in the development of the 5G ecosystem. It also exists for academia and industry players to test applications and technologies in a real-world setting.