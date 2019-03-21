du Expands Retail Presence with New Al Ain Mall Store

du Store Opening AlAin

du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has increased its retail footprint with the opening of its fifth store in Al Ain, located in the premier shopping destination of Al Ain Mall.

This latest store opening aligns with du’s commitment towards providing consumers with seamless, superior in-store experiences and affirms its drive to boost foot traffic through its retail outlets across the UAE.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Deputy CEO – Telco Services, EITC, said: “Our physical retail points of presence play an important role in delivering the du experience to customers all across the UAE. By expanding the number of du stores in Al Ain, we are bringing our best-in-class products and services closer to new and existing consumers and showcasing how our full range of offerings can enhance their connected needs and enrich their lifestyles.”

Offering a convenient point of presence, du customers can explore the full suite of du services at the new du Shop, such as consumer and enterprise fixed and mobile services, innovative handset and bundle options, account recharge services, as well as ‘My Number, My Identity’ (MNMI) registration and renewal capabilities.

The Al Ain Mall store also has bill payment machines onsite, providing quick and convenient ways for consumers to pay their bills, and features several counters to serve business and individual customers.