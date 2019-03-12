du Laliga HPC Win Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship’s Boys’ U18 Title

Barca Academy vs Spanish Soccer Schools Ramos.

The du LaLiga High Performance Centre team clinched the Boys’ Under-18 crown in the Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship, defeating Barca Academy Dubai 4-1 in their final game to finish their campaign in style with an all-win record.

The win took du LaLiga HPC’s tally to 33 points from 11 games and they finished five points clear of City FC, who had one loss and a draw in their 11 matches. Al Nujoom were third with 25 points from eight wins, two defeats and a draw.

The other age categories have one more week to play in the Championship, which ends this coming weekend on March 16, 2019.

In last weekend’s U16 games, Al Wasl Club tied with Go Pro Academy 2-2, while du LaLiga HPC maintained their position at the top of Group A with a win over Shabab Al Ahli Dubai.

In the U14 Division, Barca Academy Guardiola defeated City FC 3–2, while FSC Foxes had to work hard for a close 1-0 win over Go Pro Academy. Al Wasl Club, however, had it easy, cruising to a 6–1 win over LaLiga Academy Villareal.

Next week in the U16 category, Al Wasl Club and Shabab Al Ahli Club will go head-to-head in their final match, while second-placed Dubai City FC Red will face-off against third-placed SSS Iniesta and leaders du LaLiga HPC will play FSC Foxes.

In the U14 category, top-placed SSS Iniesta will take on Talented FA and a win could see them winning the league title. City FC, who are only one point behind SSS Iniesta, will meet FSC Foxes, desperate for full points and hoping the result of SSS Iniesta’s match will fall in their favour.

The Dubai Sports Council Academies Championship is the largest tournament of its kind, expanded this year to include 100 teams and 2300 players from private and local club academies. The tournament, which kicked-off on October 20 last year, is played at the finest facilities in Dubai including Al Wasl Club, Shabab Al Ahli Club and Dubai Sports City Stadiums.

WEEK 14 RESULTS

Under-18: du LaLiga HPC beat Barca Academy Dubai 4-1; AS Roma Academy drew with Precor FC 0-0; Invictus FC beat Solo Day Sports 3-0; LaLiga Academy beat Alliance 3-2; City FC beat Spanish SS Iniesta 2-0.

Under-16 Group A: Al Wasl SC drew with Go-Pro 2-2; du LaLiga HPC beat Shabab Al Ahli 7-0; Spanish SS Iniestabeat Foxes 4-0; City FC Red beat FC Academy 6-0.

Under-16 Group B: City FC White beat Abu Dhabi Elite 2-1; City FC Black beat FC Academy 1-0; Barca Academy Dubai drew with Spanish SS Ramos 1-1; LaLiga Academy beat Talented FA 3-0.

Under-14 Group A: City FC Red beat LaLiga Academy Sevilla 1-0; Foxes beat Go-Pro 1-0; Spanish SS Iniesta beat KAFO Academy 12-1; Barca Academy Ronaldinho beat Talented FA 8-0.

Under-14 Group B: Al Wasl SC beat laLiga Academy Villareal 6-1; Barca Academy Guardiola beat City FC Black 3-2; AS Roma Academy beat Abu Dhabi Elite 3-0; Spanish SS Ramos beat Alliance 4-0.

Under-12 Group A: Spanish SS Iniesta beat Al Nujoom 3-0; City FC Red beat Foxes 3-0; Shabab Al Ahli beat Barca Academy Xavi 3-1;

Under-12 Group B: City FC Black beat LaLiga Academy Sevilla 4-1; Spanish SS Carvajal drew with Spanish SS Ramos 3-3; As Roma Academy Red beat LaLiga Academy Villareal 6-1; Alliance beat Barca Academy Koeman 6-1.

Under-12 Group C: Talented FA beat FC Academy 4-0; Barca Academy Bakero beat Solo Day Sports 5-0.

Under-10 Group A: Spanish SS Iniesta beat Barca Academy Cryuff 7-2; Talented FA beat Solo Day Sports 3-0; Foxes beat Shabab Al Ahli 3-0.

Under 10 Group B: Spanish SS Carvajal beat LaLiga Academy Sevilla 3-2; Barca Academy Luis Enrique beat Alliance 4-0; Spanish SS Ramos beat LaLiga Villareal 4-2.