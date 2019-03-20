du Showcases Futuristic Allure of the Telco Industry at Careers UAE 2019

Ehab Hassan, Chief Human Resources Officer, EITC

du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), is welcoming UAE Nationals to explore the diverse and fulfilling career pathways of the country’s telecommunications industry as Careers UAE 2019 gets underway in Dubai. As a leading organisation providing opportunities in alignment with the Emiratisation strategy, du is showcasing its full array of career and professional development offerings throughout the duration of the three-day event.

‘Driving future progress’

Ehab Hassan, Chief Human Resources Officer, EITC, said: “At du, the success of our innovative, future-facing business is testament to the talented pool of individuals bringing our organisational strategies to life. The unique skillsets needed to drive the progress of our sector and the UAE require Emirati talents to be equipped with knowledge in nascent technology fields such as AI, IoT and Blockchain. By nurturing their growth and development, we are proud to be building a culture of innovation which will transform du into a leading telecommunications company of the future driven by capable UAE Nationals.”

‘Futuristic look & feel’

du is welcoming talented UAE Nationals from all fields to visit its exhibition site at Careers UAE 2019. Designed with a futuristic appeal, the telco’s stand offers visitors an enticing and interactive selection of on-ground activations, such as a unique Virtual Reality experience and an immersive photo experience which enables participants to reveal their hidden legend ‘power’. du is also giving away one iPhone per day at random to visitors who take part in the on-site activations.

‘Talent is critical to success’

As an organisation devoted to procuring and nurturing the careers of UAE Nationals, du’s participation in leading careers event such as Careers UAE builds upon its commitment towards investing in talent to enable them to grow and excel in the telco sector.

du also has an innovative recruitment platform, which is designed to create a smoother application experience for potential candidates via an easy to use interface and registration process on www.du.ae/about-us/careers