du Wins Seamless Award for Blockchain Initiative

The award was presented at the 2019 Seamless Awards

Follow > Disable alert for ConsenSys Disable alert for Emirates Integrated Teleco ... Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), covets the prestigious Seamless Award for Blockchain Initiative for its BPaaS (Blockchain Platform as a Service) platform. The award was presented at the 2019 Seamless Awards, which took place at the Armani Hotel in Dubai and recognized the telco’s role in supporting the UAE’s Blockchain Strategy.

du launched an initiative to build the first Blockchain Platform as a Service (BPaaS) in the UAE, in partnership with global blockchain solutions provider ConsenSys, to improve the everyday life of the citizens of Dubai and acknowledge the Government of Dubai’s pioneering blockchain vision. Leveraging the powers of blockchain, the service offers the ideal basis for a secure, easy-to-deploy, decentralized platform.

Marwan Bin Dalmook, SVP ICT Solutions & Smart City Operations, EITC said: “We are extremely proud to receive the Blockchain Initiative Award for BPaas this year. Blockchain technology is at the heart of innovation as it plays a key role in authorization, identity management and digital payments. In fact, BPaaS is estimated to produce AED5.5 billion in annual savings for document processing alone. We aim to make blockchain the backbone of Dubai's smart transformation.”

Blockchain Platform as a Service (BPaaS) is a cloud native blockchain infrastructure that can provision private blockchain networks with a high level of customization, support multiple consensus algorithms with monitoring, and manage capabilities and smart contract capabilities on two blockchain protocols Ethereum and Hyperledger.

The solution allows government employees to attest or accredit documents and stamp documents on the blockchain once validated. From there on, any employer or individual can instantly verify the validity of the attested document via a web browser or by scanning the QR code on the document and verifying it using a mobile-based application